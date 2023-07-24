scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Ex-Google employee reveals one major mistake candidates make in writing a resume

Feedback

Ex-Google employee reveals one major mistake candidates make in writing a resume

The former recruiter from Google believes you should enlist the help of five to ten people in your network to review and edit your resume.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This one mistake could ruin your chances to get a job in a company like Google This one mistake could ruin your chances to get a job in a company like Google
SUMMARY
  • The former Google recruiter says one should keep the resume concise and to the point
  • He suggests using short, one-line bullets under each job description
  • Church also recommends using tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly to help you trim down your language

Landing a job at a company like Google seems to be a dream for many. A former Googler Nolan Church, who recruited for the company, revealed the most common resume blunders that can ruin the chances of even getting a response from recruiters. He also listed some tips and tricks to take advantage of while looking for jobs at big companies.  

In a recent LinkedIn post, Church shared his unfiltered thoughts on the matter saying: "Most resumes suck." But he's not just doling out criticism; he's also got some advice to help potential Googlers navigate the treacherous waters of job applications.

In a conversation with CNBC, Church claimed that the number one red flag that will make him hit the "delete" button faster than you can say "algorithm" is what he calls "text bricks." These are those endless, mind-numbing streams of text that might have a lot of words but lack any real substance. According to Church, if your resume looks like a novel, there's "zero chance you're going to move forward." 

Also Watch: Twitter logo changed to ‘X’: Check how Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter ‘X’

So, what's the secret to catching the attention of recruiters? According to Church, one should keep the resume concise and to the point. Church suggests using short, one-line bullets under each job description. Don't go overboard with "three to four sentences per bullet" because, let's face it, ain't nobody got time for that in today's fast-paced, emoji-driven world of communication.

Also read: Google employee brags about working 2 hours a day, earning Rs 4.1 crore salary; Elon Musk reacts

Church also recommends using tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly to help you trim down your language. He said that it's "just too easy" to use these tools to tidy up your resume.

For further refinement, Church believes the candidate should enlist the help of five to ten people in their network to review and edit the resume. 

Church goes on to ask candidates to optimize their resume for "10-second viewership." Why? Because sometimes that's all the time you've got to make an impression on an HR rep.

Also read: Google's director of news laid off after 13 years, plans to return to India

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement