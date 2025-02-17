Ex-OpenAI employee Suchir Balaji death case: Report confirms suicide but family calls it 'inaccurate information'

The San Francisco police have concluded the investigation into the death of Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old software developer and former employee of OpenAI, ruling it as suicide. However, Balaji's family is contesting this conclusion, arguing that the investigation was incomplete and possibly flawed.

Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2024, with a gunshot wound to the head. While the case was promptly classified as suicide, his parents, Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy, suspect foul play. They believe the investigation was mishandled and that his death may be linked to his whistleblowing activities against OpenAI. Balaji had left the company in August 2023 and later accused it of copyright violations in an article published in October. He was found dead a month after the article's publication.



Unsatisfied with the official findings, Balaji's parents hired private investigators and filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco police on January 31, 2025, seeking full access to the case report. On February 16, 2025, police and medical examiners released a joint report reaffirming their conclusion of suicide, citing no signs of struggle, a registered gun, gunshot residue on Balaji's hands, relevant computer searches, and the presence of alcohol and amphetamines in his system.

Despite these findings, Balaji's parents remain skeptical, highlighting inconsistencies in the investigation. Poornima Ramarao, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), accused the police of inaccuracies in the autopsy and police reports and claimed that CCTV footage from the apartment building was not retrieved. They also noted the absence of a suicide note, alleged inconsistencies in blood spatter patterns, and missing security footage.

SFPD writes inaccurate information in

Autopsy and Police report . They have never retrieved CCTV footage from leasing office . We need report from police.

We are only requesting transparent investigation.@elonmusk @kash_patel @MarioNawfal — Poornima Rao (@RaoPoornima) February 15, 2025

The case has gained significant attention online, with notable figures like Elon Musk expressing doubts about the suicide ruling. Balaji's mother also appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show, questioning the official investigation further. With the official case now closed, it is uncertain if Balaji's family will achieve the transparency they seek. They continue to review the newly released report and may push for further investigation.