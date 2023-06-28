'Extremely impressed with his strength,' says Lex Fridman after training with Elon Musk for fight against Mark Zuckerberg

The first glimpses of Elon Musk's training have surfaced where he is seen training with popular podcaster, AI researcher Lex Fridman. Fridman has also trained with Mark Zuckerberg, becoming the only person who can assess the skills of both fighters with greater accuracy. Fridman also posted a video of his training session with Mark Zuckerberg.

In his latest 'impromptu' session with Elon Musk, Fridman had good things to say about Musk's skills as a fighter. However, the popular YouTuber and podcaster is of the opinion that both billionaires are better off just training martial arts, instead of a cage match.

Here's what Fridman had to say about Musk and his fighting technique, "I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic."

He further added that "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what."

Lex Fridman has also posted a video of his training session with Mark Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO is already trained in the martial art of Jiu-Jitsu and has even won medals in a few tournaments. The odds are in favour of Zuckerberg when it comes to his age, skill, and endurance. For Musk, his towering stature, and heavier weight are a plus.

