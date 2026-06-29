FIFA World Cup 2026 piracy crackdown: US shuts down over 400 illegal streaming sites

The US government has cracked down on nearly 400 sites for illegally streaming FIFA World Cup matches, as it violates US copyright law. The takedown is said to be one of the largest sports piracy enforcement actions.

The Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva highlighted that the measure was intended to shut down international piracy networks as they were making money illegally. Duva said, “We have seized hundreds of domains, used to illegally stream World Cup matches for profit, to disrupt the international networks that profit from the global popularity of the World Cup.”

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“This operation illustrates the Department’s respect for intellectual property rights and the responsibility of the United States as a host nation to protect the FIFA World Cup from criminals,” he added.

How crackdown take place?

Since the US is one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the government said it is its responsibility to enforce copyright laws and restrict illegal streaming during the tournament. However, the US did not conduct the operations alone; a joint international operation involving FIFA, NBC Universal, Warner Bros., and other Law enforcement agencies from multiple countries was also involved.

The investigator found that the majority of the piracy websites were hosted on servers in Peru and Bulgaria. The enforcement actions also occurred in several other countries, including Croatia, Romania, Poland, and Colombia.

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It was also revealed that the piracy networks used a tactic called dynamic domain rotation. With this method, these illegal operators can quickly switch to a new domain name to keep streaming, even if their website is shut down. Therefore, authorities conducted the operation across multiple countries.

Warning for FIFA World Cup viewers

Special Agent in Charge Eric Weindorf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Washington Field Office, also warned about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying that “you’re taking a significant risk” while streaming content from a pirated website or platform.

He said that these websites can expose users to cybersecurity risks, such as infecting devices with Malware, intercepting data with an unsecured internet connection, theft of personal information or financial data.

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Therefore, the crackdown was not only about protecting broadcasting rights but also about protecting viewers from cyber threats.

“These website takedowns are a critical part of HSI’s strategy to uphold intellectual property laws, ensuring fans have a safe and authentic experience supporting their teams during the World Cup,” Weindorf said.