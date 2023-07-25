'Fight Elon': Fans hyped as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg becomes blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Mark Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu journey has reached a significant milestone as the CEO and co-founder of Meta Platforms has earned his blue belt. Amidst ongoing rumours about a potential cage fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the 39-year-old billionaire proudly shared his latest achievement on Instagram. The post featured snapshots of Zuckerberg and his coach Dave Camarillo, both celebrating their new belt promotions.

In his Instagram caption, Zuckerberg expressed his congratulations to Coach Dave Camarillo on achieving his 5th-degree black belt and thanked him for being an excellent mentor. He acknowledged how much he had learned about both fighting and life through his training with Camarillo. Additionally, Zuckerberg expressed his honour at being promoted to compete at the blue belt level for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team.

Camarillo responded with appreciation, feeling honoured to know Zuckerberg and learn from him. He commended Zuckerberg's discipline and offered his gratitude for the support he had received.

According to Camarillo, Zuckerberg's blue belt achievement is the result of over a year and a half of hard work. If the Facebook co-founder continues on his jiu-jitsu journey, the next milestone will be the purple belt.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Clearly dedicated to his training, Zuckerberg recently invited UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanvski to his home for a training session. Adesanya praised Zuckerberg's tenacity, likening him to a "feisty Jack Russell" in an interview with Freestyle Bender. Volkanvski echoed this sentiment, describing Zuckerberg as an athlete who is in great shape.

Both Adesanya and Volkanvski believe that Zuckerberg is genuinely serious about the potential fight with Elon Musk. The idea of a cage match between the two billionaires emerged from a social media exchange where Musk tweeted in June, "I'm up for a cage match if he is," and Zuckerberg responded on Instagram with "send me location."

Tensions between Zuckerberg and Musk escalated further when Meta Platforms unveiled their Twitter rival app, Threads, leading to threats of a lawsuit from Twitter, alleging the poaching of their former employees.

Here are some more reactions from fans on Instagram

"Elon is in trouble"

"Zuck getting ready frfr"

"Elon aint ready"

"Fight Elon!"

"Zuck aint zuckin around"

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India