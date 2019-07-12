Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts from July 15; Save on smartphones, TVs and home appliances

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale has been announced in India and the during the sale period, buyers will be able to buy TVs and appliances and mobile deals and much more. The three-day Big Shopping Days sale will start from July 15 and will end on July 18. The Flipkart Plus members, however, will get early access on July 15 from 8am.

During the Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart is offering 50-80% off on apparel & footwear brands, up to 75% off on TVs and appliances, up to 80% discount on laptops, cameras and other leading electronics, 40-80% discount on the home furniture brands and beauty, toys and baby care essentials for as low as 99 Rupees. SBI credit/debit card holders can grab an extra 10% instant discount on all theuir purchases.

Biggest attractions in the smartphone category during the Big Shopping Days Sale are Realme and Nokia smartphone. There is also Poco F1, Infinix Note 5, and Vivo V9 Pro on sale. Extra exchange discount of Rs 2,000 will be offered on phones like Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, and Oppo F9 Pro. With smartphone purchases, Flipkart is a lso offering Complete Mobile Protection starting at Rs 99. Tablet options include Lenovo Alcatel and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A.

Other than mobile phones, Flipkart is offering up to 75% percent off on TVs, home appliances will start at Rs 275, refrigerators will start from as low as Rs 6,790, and washing machines will see up to 50% off. In the fashion segment,shoes will see up to 40% to 80% off, watches and bags will be listed up to 80% off, shirts and jeans category will see up to 50% to 80% off, and handbags will be priced under Rs. 999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale.

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale the beauty and grooming products will see up to 70% off and toys will be available for the discount of up to 80%. Home and Furniture items will be available for 40% to 80% off.

Edited By: Udit Verma

