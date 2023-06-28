Flipkart to help you sell, exchange your old and discarded TV, refrigerator, smartphone, washing machine

Flipkart will now help users exchange or sell their discarded and non-functional smartphone and appliances. Under the new exchange program for non-functional smartphones and appliances, Flipkart will allow users to exchange their defunct large appliances for upgraded products including television, refrigerator, washing machine, laptops, smartphones, and feature phones.

Flipkart says that this program aims to help customers who find it challenging to dispose their non-functional appliances. With this program, they can altogether ditch the hassle of finding a vendor on their own for exchanging or selling the defunct old appliance and then arranging for the delivery of the same.

In addition to this, the e-commerce platform also aims to reduce e-waste generated by improper disposal of such appliances. Flipkart has teamed up with authorised vendors who will ensure responsible disposal of this e-waste. Flipkart says that depending on the condition of the defunct product, it will be refurbished, recycled, or disposed of responsibly by these vendors.

Notably, Flipkart assured that necessary measures will be taken to erase the data residing in smartphones, feature phones, and laptops before being refurbished or disposed. The customers will also benefit from buyback offers, hand-in-hand exchange of upgraded products, and the convenience of doorstep pick-up of non-working appliances.

As per an official statement by Ashutosh Singh Chandel, Senior Director & Business Head, Re-Commerce at Flipkart, “India is the third largest e-waste generator in the world (with 3.2 million tonnes in 2019); however, only 10 per cent of the waste is collected for recycling, as per MEITY policy paper which necessitates the shift to a more circular approach for the sector.

He added that Flipkart wants to offer an innovative, sustainable, and convenient solution to discard unused electronic and large appliances.

“Apart from benefitting our valued customers, this program will act as a catalyst to transition to a circular economy and reduce the impact on the environment,” Chandel said.

To avoid the hassle of arranging for the delivery of the said appliance, Flipkart is leveraging its extensive logistics network. This will help exchange the appliance in a single visit. This will also remove the logistic constraints.

