OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R to launch in India on July 5

OnePlus is set to host its OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2023 where it will launch OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones and OnePlus Nord Buds 2R and OnePlus BWZ2 ANC earbuds. The launch event will take place on July 5 at 7 pm IST.

The company has confirmed that Nord 3 5G will be available in matte textured Tempest Gray and glossy Misty Green colour variants.

It's coming. Another generation of Nord smartphones are coming. Join us, July 5th at 7PM IST, as we drop the all-new #OnePlusNord3 5G and the #OnePlusNordCE3 5G along with the new #NordBuds2R!

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord Buds 2R expected India price

As per a tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8 GB RAM + 128GB) and the 16GB RAM variant might cost you Rs 36,999.

In terms of the upcoming earbuds, the report reveals that the Nord Buds 2R earbuds are likely to be priced at Rs 2,299 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord 3 5G will come with the signature alert slider that had been reserved for OnePlus flagships until recently. It will feature a flat display and flat edges. In terms of colours, it will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour variants.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is likely to run on OxygenOS 13.1.

For photography, the Nord 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor. In addition to this, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

A report by 91Mobiles hints that OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will come with the same display, camera, and battery. However, the two will come with different chipsets. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 728G chipset and offer 12 GB RAM. It will be available in Aqua Surge colour variant.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R earbuds expected specifications, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds are expected to come in Deep Blue and Triple Blue colour variants. The earbuds will come with smooth and round edges. Just like their predecessor, these earbuds may also support touch controls and offer over seven hours of playtime. Notably, the upcoming OnePlus earbuds might not come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), just like OnePlus Nord Buds.

