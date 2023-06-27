Elon Musk gets into ‘demon mode’ because of his brutal childhood: Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson said that the billionaire can go into “demon mode” and he has witnessed it. During his recent Twitter Spaces interview, he describes “Demon Mode” as a state of dark and with a real lack of empathy, but also highly productive. He said, “Musk has a great engineering mind but the difficulty, everyone who has dealt with him knows and he enough self-aware to know, is that he has a dark streak to him.”

Notably, Isaacson has written biographies for Steve Jobs and Leonardo da Vinci.

Talking about Musk’s dark streak, Isaacson said that the reason behind this dark side of him is because of his difficult childhood. He stated, “He has a dark streak coming out of a very brutal and violent childhood during which he saw strong psychological difficulties with his father. This streak is sometimes called ‘demon mode’ by his friend Claire Boucher.”

The term “demon mode” was first coined by Musk’s ex-partner, singer Grimes. She had stated that it can be quite “unpleasant” to be around him during that time, but he gets quite productive when he is in that mode.

Isaacson further added, “Musk can sometimes become someone who does not care about anything except for the mission that he is on; a mission to get something done.”

Isaacson also talked about the times where he had witnessed Musk going dark just because others did not have that “maniacal sense of urgency” even when it is meaningless. He recounted an incident when he saw Musk turn dark while sitting in a room with some “poor finance guy”. "I know that he was going to rip that person apart," ISaacson recalled.

He explained that it was never physical as it was almost done in a flat monotone. “Musk would just really attack people and a few days later, if they had absorbed the lesson, he’d forget about it. It would be as if he went from becoming Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde and then didn't even think that much or remember that much of how tough he had been on people,” he added

The biographer said that Musk is like Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs 80 per cent of the time. He states, “80 per cent of the time was good but 20 per cent of the time it just made people afraid to give him bad news.”

Isaacson aims to show the complexity of Elon Musk’s life by maintaining the balance between the “dark streak” that he has and his incredible achievements at Tesla and SpaceX.

