Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Big discount on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 12; check pricing

iphone 14 iphone 14

In anticipation of Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Saving Days Sale, slated to commence on May 3, the e-commerce giant has revealed enticing deals on the latest iPhone models. As tech enthusiasts gear up for the annual extravaganza, Flipkart has unveiled discounted rates for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12.

Shoppers can rejoice as Flipkart promises slashed prices on these flagship smartphones, alongside additional incentives for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions, coupled with enticing exchange offers.

The iPhone 14, boasting Apple's powerful A15 Bionic SoC, is up for grabs in its Blue colour variant with 128GB storage at an attractive price of Rs. 54,999, a significant drop from its original launch price of Rs. 69,990. Meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB variants are available at Rs. 68,999 and Rs. 88,999, respectively. Moreover, customers stand to benefit from up to Rs. 1,500 off on payments via Citi branded credit cards and EMI transactions, in addition to a Rs. 750 cashback for OneCard credit card holders. To sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 47,100, alongside Rs. 500 off for UPI transactions.

Similarly, the iPhone 12, powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, is featured in the sale with its 128GB variant priced at Rs. 40,999, down from its original launch price of Rs. 65,900. This discounted rate applies across all colour variants, with exchange offers capped at Rs. 38,600. HDFC bank debit card users can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 2,000, while customers utilising Citi branded credit cards and EMI transactions can avail up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount.

For those eyeing the 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12, it is available for Rs. 50,999. Meanwhile, the 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR screens of both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 promise an immersive viewing experience.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is scheduled to run from May 3 to May 9, with Flipkart Plus members gaining exclusive early access on May 2.

Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
