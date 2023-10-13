Flutrr, India's first multilingual dating app, raises Rs 4 crore in funding round

Flutrr, the nation's first vernacular dating platform, has successfully raised Rs 4 crore in a funding round led by The Chennai Angels. This capital infusion has garnered interest from investors, with The Times of India also joining the ranks of supporters. Individual investors, including Vivek Singh, Adhiraj Sarin, and Ramki Ravulpalli, are among the many respected backers of the venture.

The fresh capital injection is poised to facilitate Flutrr's ambitious expansion plans, with a mission to reach 5 million users and achieve a monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore.

Flutrr's value proposition lies in its focus on small-town India. This segment boasts an estimated 500 million young adults who may lack fluency in English. Flutrr offers a dating app available in 16 Indian languages, enabling young individuals to connect with potential romantic partners in their native tongues. "At Flutrr, we want to bring back romance by creating more deep and meaningful connections," said Anirban Banerjee, Co-Founder and CMO of Flutrr.

The founding team behind Flutrr consists of a father and son duo, Kaushik Banerjee and Anirban Banerjee. "Flutrr transcends the typical dating app. We are dedicated to one profound mission: empowering small-town youth in embracing their freedom to select their romantic partners in the language of their roots. Over time, we've garnered substantial support from luminaries within the corporate sphere, including top-level executives from Fortune 500 companies.” Kaushik Banerjee said on the recent funding.

According to the company, with over 600,000 downloads and an active user base exceeding 400,000, Flutrr is on course to achieve a break-even point by March 2024.

Investment Director from The Chennai Angels, Vikas Chawla, stated, "The Indian dating ecosystem is evolving in not just India, but also in Bharat. Flutrr recognises this evolving landscape and is seizing the opportunity by offering a range of features designed to enhance user compatibility, safety, and privacy. We, at The Chennai Angels are excited about the prospect of scaling this journey together with Flutrr."

