Formula 1: Oscar Piastri dominates Spanish Grand Prix as penalties and on-track drama steal the show

Oscar Piastri delivered a flawless drive at the Spanish Grand Prix, claiming his fifth win of the season in a race that saw as much action off the podium as on it. The Australian crossed the line in Barcelona more than two seconds ahead of Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top three in a frenetic finish.

Advertisement

While Piastri led from the front for most of the 66-lap contest, the battle behind him raged from lights to flag. Norris and Verstappen were locked in a relentless duel, with multiple clashes between Verstappen and George Russell ultimately resulting in a 10-second penalty for the reigning World Champion for causing a collision, demoting him from fifth to tenth, just clinging on to a single point.

Russell and Verstappen’s repeated on-track incidents brought out the stewards, while Nico Hulkenberg produced a vintage drive to finish fifth for Kick Sauber, passing Hamilton late in the race and picking up valuable championship points. Fernando Alonso also salvaged a point for the home fans with a late surge to tenth.

Elsewhere, drama struck early as Williams’ Alex Albon picked up a penalty and front wing damage in separate incidents, while Antonelli’s race ended with a power unit failure, prompting a late safety car and bunching up the field for a frantic sprint to the flag.

Advertisement

FIA stewards were kept busy throughout: Bearman and Albon both received penalties for separate incidents, while the battle for the final points saw constant changes. The stewards’ decisions and the tight midfield scuffles only added to the spectacle.

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer weighed in on Mercedes’ misfortunes, noting: “Absolutely nothing there for Antonelli. Total switch off of the car. Engine goes bang and off he goes – almost locked the rears as it seized up at the back. So that’s Antonelli out and you can see the frustration from Toto Wolff as that happened. Tough day for Mercedes once again.”

Lance Stroll did not start the race due to hand and wrist pain, reducing the grid before lights out.

Advertisement

The result tightens the championship fight and highlights the unpredictable, gladiatorial nature of the 2025 Formula 1 season.