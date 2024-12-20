From 'potential negative' employee to bonus of Rs 80 lakh: Former Google worker shares journey

Jerry Lee, a former Google employee based in San Francisco, recently shared his inspiring career trajectory at the tech giant. He revealed how he went from feeling out of place to earning a promotion and a $95,000 bonus (over ₹80 lakh) within eight months of joining.

Lee joined Google in 2017 as a Analyst, the youngest team member, and quickly noticed a lack of meaningful work. Writing on Threads, he described his first two months at the company as “weird.” He was encouraged to “take it easy” and enjoy the perks, such as free food and exploring the Google campus. However, Lee felt sidelined and underestimated by his team, who seemed to view him as a liability due to his inexperience.

“I think they saw me as a potential ‘negative’ for the first few months,” he wrote.

Frustrated with having little to do, Lee started asking his colleagues for projects to contribute to. His persistence paid off when a manager assigned him a market landscape analysis. During this project, he identified a major product loophole that had been overlooked by his team. The discovery not only added value but also paved the way for Lee to take on a leadership role.

Lee soon found himself managing a high-impact project involving two project managers, six engineers, five analysts, and employees from operations and legal teams. His efforts led to a significant breakthrough and cemented his place on the team. Just eight months after starting at Google, Lee received a promotion, a 30% salary increase, and a $95,000 bonus.

“When I received the news, I broke down because this meant I could pay down my student loans faster and buy my parents a well-deserved vacation,” Lee shared on LinkedIn.

Lee urged professionals not to wait for opportunities but to create them instead. His story highlights the value of initiative, perseverance, and looking for ways to contribute even when circumstances seem stagnant.

“Don’t wait for opportunities to come your way – create your own,” he advised in his post.