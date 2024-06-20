Fujifilm India expands instax lineup with WIDE 400 and new mini LiPlay colours

Instant photography enthusiasts rejoice! Fujifilm India today announced the launch of the instax WIDE 400TM, a new wide-format analogue instant camera, and introduced three fresh colours for its popular instax mini LiPlayTM hybrid instant camera.

The instax WIDE 400, the successor to the 2014 instax WIDE 300, offers a user-friendly experience for capturing expansive group photos and breathtaking landscapes. This new model boasts simple operations: turn it on, point, and shoot! The camera utilizes double-card-sized wide-format film, allowing for more creative freedom and impactful prints.

"FUJIFILM India is always striving to come up with unique offerings as per the current trends in order to persuade the Culture of Photography," said Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India. "With our new product launches, we are dedicated to fulfilling our Group purpose of 'Giving Our World More Smiles.' Through innovative and user-friendly products, we aim to bring joy and convenience to our customers' lives, enhancing their experiences and creating lasting memories that bring smiles to their faces.”

The instax WIDE 400 will be available from June 23 onwards at a price of Rs 18,999. A matching camera case will also be available for purchase.

Adding a splash of colour to its existing lineup, Fujifilm also announced three new colours for its instax mini LiPlay hybrid instant camera: Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze. These trendy new hues reflect the evolving preferences of younger consumers and will be available in the market from July 19th onwards.

“The new line-up of instax products includes eye-catching and globally trending features that cater to the new generation as well as the older ones," said Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, INSTAX & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India. "We are witnessing a shift in consumer preferences as more and more youngsters are opting for instant cameras. To cater to the evolving needs of the users, the instax WIDE 400TM offers the convenience of capturing group shots and maximizing the enjoyment of wide-format photography. These new launches, will significantly help expand the advanced portfolio of the brand and offer future-ready products to the consumers.”

The new instax mini LiPlay cameras will also come with matching colour camera cases.