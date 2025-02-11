Fujifilm instax WIDE Evo launched in India; see price and features

Fujifilm India has unveiled the instax WIDE Evo, a new hybrid instant camera that caters to photography enthusiasts looking for larger prints and more creative flexibility. The camera was launched by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, the brand ambassador for Fujifilm’s instax series, at an event in Mumbai.

The instax WIDE Evo is an upgrade from the instax mini Evo and supports WIDE format film, which is twice the size of standard instax prints. It offers 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, including Magenta, Monochrome, Light Leak, and Colour Gradient, allowing users to experiment with 100 different shooting styles. It also introduces Degree Control, a feature that lets users fine-tune light intensity and colour gradation across 100 levels for greater precision.

Speaking at the launch, Aaryan described the camera as “a perfect blend of trend and nostalgia,” adding, "Its unique combination of vintage charm and modern technology makes it the perfect companion to capture life’s most memorable moments. The ability to experiment with 100 Shooting Effects and achieve dynamic compositions with Wide Angle Mode ensures every shot is truly special. I’m excited to see how this camera inspires everyone to embrace their inner artist."

In addition to its creative effects, the instax WIDE Evo features a Wide Angle Mode for capturing broader shots and a Film Style option for custom frames. The camera can also function as a smartphone printer, allowing users to print images directly from their mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India voiced his enthusiasm, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. With the launch of the instax WIDE Evo, Fujifilm reinforces its commitment to bringing innovation and joy to the world of instant photography. This hybrid instant camera represents a seamless blend of advanced features and timeless design, empowering users to ‘make every shot a masterpiece’.”

Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India added, "FUJIFILM India is committed to expanding the world of the instax™ instant photo system, offering people the joy of on-the-spot photo printing. With the *WIDE Evo™, we introduce versatile shooting expressions through innovative features like ten film effects, ten lens effects, Degree Control, six Film Styles, and Wide Angle Mode. Our tagline, ‘make every shot a masterpiece,’ reflects our aspiration for users to create their greatest masterpieces from countless possibilities. This message is being shared online, across social media, and in stores to showcase the unique appeal of the WIDE Evo™ to photography enthusiasts everywhere.”

Coinciding with the launch, Fujifilm is introducing a new “BRUSHED METALLICS” WIDE format film, which features a metallic-textured finish.

The camera will be available for purchase starting February 20 at ₹47,999, bundled with 20 WIDE shots. Pre-orders open on February 4 at instax.in and select retail stores, with early buyers receiving a complimentary designer film pack worth ₹1,299.