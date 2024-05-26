Future iPhones might self-heal any scratches on the display, thanks to Apple’s latest patent

Apple has just patented a groundbreaking display technology that could change the game for foldable devices. This new tech uses a self-healing layer to fix screen damage automatically, without you needing to do anything.

The patent, called "Electronic Devices with Flexible Display Cover Layers," reveals Apple's idea for a foldable screen that can repair itself from scratches and dents. This was detailed in US patent 11991901, which Apple recently secured and was spotted by Patently Apple.

Apple's design features a flexible screen covered by a special layer of material called elastomer, which helps it bend. On top of this is a self-healing layer. When your screen gets a scratch or dent, this layer can fill in the damage all by itself. There are also ways to manually start the healing process using heat, light, or electric current.

Diagrams in the patent show the self-healing layer covering either the whole display or just the flexible part. Apple also describes a heating layer that can activate when the device is charging or when turned on by the user to help the healing process.

Representational image of a folding iPhone

Even though Apple has this cool new patent, we don’t know when or if this technology will show up in actual products. However, rumours suggest Apple is working on several exciting projects like a new iPhone SE, a foldable phone, and AR glasses. This new self-healing technology could make future Apple devices more durable and user-friendly.