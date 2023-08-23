Gateway of India turns green with WhatsApp’s anamorphic installations; brings WhatsApp’s privacy features alive

WhatsApp has introduced its latest privacy endeavour through an immersive 3D anamorphic installation located at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. This unique installation showcases WhatsApp's comprehensive privacy safeguards and controls in a visually captivating manner.

This installation marks the first-ever use of 3D anamorphism at the Gateway of India. It ingeniously transforms this iconic landmark into a digital spectacle, effectively demonstrating how WhatsApp's privacy layers harmonize to establish a secure environment for confidential messaging. Accomplished through imaginative storytelling and incorporation of hyperlocal symbols synonymous with Mumbai – such as the distinctive kaali-peeli taxi, the red post box, the iconic street lamps, and the symbolic pigeons of the Gateway of India – the installation brings these elements together.

Encompassing features such as end-to-end encryption, two-step verification, silence unknown callers, and disappearing messages, the installation narrates the journey of a WhatsApp message as it travels between its sender and the intended recipient, devoid of any intermediary interference.

The Gateway of India installations form an integral part of WhatsApp's worldwide privacy campaign, originally announced in June. This campaign has manifested across various platforms – social media, digital interfaces, broadcasting outlets, print media, and billboards – across India. Furthermore, this campaign introduced novel privacy attributes like Silence unknown callers and privacy checkups. As a part of this campaign, an on-ground activation also took place, involving mirrored messages displayed in malls across Delhi, executed in collaboration with Anushka Sharma.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, said, “Privacy is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and we’re excited to see the next phase of our privacy campaign light up the Gateway of India and raise user awareness around WhatsApp’s privacy features and multiple layers of protection. The eye-catching, one-of-a-kind anamorphic privacy installations will be the first time the landmark will witness such immersive storytelling in true Mumbai style and reinforce WhatsApp’s continued commitment to launch privacy features that strengthen our existing layers of protection, giving people full control over the level of privacy they need while messaging their friends and loved ones.”

