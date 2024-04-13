Gen Z Indian creators dub Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘NaMo OP’ in gaming world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique moniker in the realm of livestream gaming as leading Indian creators hailed him as the "coolest PM in the world" and bestowed upon him the title of ‘NaMo OP’, with OP standing for “overpowered”.

During an informal interaction at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, gamers engaged in a candid conversation with PM Modi, deciding to coin a new gamer tag for him.

Expressing their rationale behind the choice, the gamers remarked, “We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you ‘NaMo OP’ (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats.”

In a bid to bridge the gap between the gaming community and traditional political figures, PM Modi embraced gaming culture by familiarising himself with popular gaming phrases such as GTG (Got to Go) and AFK (away from keyboard), commonly used during live-streaming sessions.

The rendezvous took an interactive turn as PM Modi actively participated in playing indigenous games alongside the creators, further enhancing the camaraderie between the political sphere and the gaming fraternity.

The Prime Minister’s engagement with the gaming community garnered nationwide attention, highlighting the significant role of e-gaming in youth culture and engagement.