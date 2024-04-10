‘Getting my strength back': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares workout video post knee surgery

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he is making a remarkable recovery post his knee surgery. He shared a video on Instagram of him working out, showing that slowly he is getting back on track. Last November, he had to undergo a knee-surgery due to an injury caused during practicing martial arts.

The Instagram video shows Zuckerberg doing leg press exercise at the gym. He wrote, “5 months post-surgery. Recovery is going well and starting to get my strength back. Really looking forward to easing back into training over the coming months. Appreciate all the love and support.”

Several well-wishers commented on his post for his speedy recovery. One wrote, “Bro is coming back to the scene super caked up. You love to see it.”, another wrote, “Zuck got the Thoroughbred legs (pause) glad to see u progressing back! god is good!”

Last year, he made an announcement about his injury on Instagram. He had written, “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.” Notably, ACL is anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which is basically is a strong band of tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone.

The injury happened when the 39-year-old was taking training for a “competitive MMA fight” in 2024. The young billionaire became more inclined towards MMA during the pandemic. He now has earned gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition at Woodside High School on the Peninsula.

Zuckerberg had even challenged Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a cage fight last year which became a buzz on social media. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," he wrote on Threads last year in August.

Taking a dig at Musk, Zuckerberg wrote, "I'll compete with real fighters when I'm back." This was a response to a comment on his latest post that said "push kick Elon to Mars".

