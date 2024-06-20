GIGABYTE unveils AI-powered gaming laptops with WiFi 7; see details

GIGABYTE announced the launch of its latest line of AI-powered gaming laptops in India this week: the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. These cutting-edge laptops are engineered to deliver exceptional performance for both hardcore gaming and demanding generative AI tasks.

Both the AORUS 16X and G6X boast impressive specs, including 16-inch displays with a modern 16:10 aspect ratio, WiFi 7 for lightning-fast connectivity, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. The AORUS 16X is powered by Intel Core 14th Gen HX processors, while the G6X utilizes Intel Core 13th Gen HX processors, ensuring top-tier performance for any task.

“As generative AI applications spread across edge, cloud, and hybrid modes, they will become core technologies in the PC domain," said Supriya Gawde Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India. "GIGABYTE’s AI laptops excel in high-intensity graphic processing and various generative AI applications, catering to gamers and creative professionals."

GIGABYTE claims these laptops can handle generative AI workloads over 20 times faster than those without a dedicated GPU, making them ideal for creative professionals dabbling in AI applications.

AORUS 16X

The AORUS 16X stands out with GIGABYTE’s exclusive AI Nexus technology, which optimises power management and enhances generative AI performance. It also features a stunning 4-sided Super-slim Bezel design, support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, and Pantone Validated colour accuracy.

GIGABYTE G6X

The G6X, while slightly more budget-friendly, doesn't skimp on power. It features a 4-sided Slim Bezel design with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Additionally, its integration with Microsoft’s AI assistant, CoPilot, streamlines workflows and boosts productivity.

"Our new range of AI Gaming Laptops, featuring the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, are designed to meet the growing demands of generative AI workloads, ensuring faster performance and longer battery life," added Mankame. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities and user-centric innovations like the GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology and CoPilot key, allowing users to fully enjoy the benefits and convenience of AI. The future of computing is here, and GIGABYTE is at the forefront, helping creative professionals harness the power of AI to transform their ideas into reality."

The AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X series will be available in India from July onwards, with prices ranging from Rs 96,999 to Rs 1,89,999, depending on the configuration.