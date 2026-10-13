Global smartphone shipments hit a 14-year low in Q3 amid a memory shortage

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Reuters quoted Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain, who said, “Consumers are holding on to ​their devices longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritizing higher-value devices.”

Samsung and Apple lead a troubled market

As per the report, Samsung remained on top with a 23% share in the global smartphone market. Demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and steady availability of components for its mid-range phones helped it maintain its lead. However, its shipments fell 3% compared with the same quarter last year.

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Apple captured 22% of the global market, crossing the 20% mark for the first time in a third quarter. It was highlighted that Apple shipped fewer iPhones to retailers amid its new-generation model launch. In addition, since Apple did not launch the standard iPhone 18 model, its launch-month shipments to retail partners were lower than a year earlier, when the full iPhone 17 lineup was available.

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OPPO and vivo experienced a major decline this quarter as both brands recorded shipment drops of more than 20% year-on-year. Xiaomi also had a major fall, with its shipments falling by more than 30%, bringing its market share down to 10%. The company reportedly reduced its exposure to lower-priced smartphones and certain overseas markets to protect its profit margins as costs increased.

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“Production cuts, tighter portfolios, and greater focus on premium ⁠devices ​are likely to continue, while price-sensitive segments face ​further pressure from higher device prices and limited availability of components,” the report said.