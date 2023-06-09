Google asks employees to return to work, to use in-office attendance for performance reviews

Google has now announced to consider in-office attendance during performance reviews of its employees. The Sundar Pichai-led company will also send reminders to employees with frequent absences, urging them to return to office, reports Wall Street Journal.

Google gets strict regarding ‘work from office’

Back in March, Google had updated its hybrid work policy that required employees to be physically present in the office at least three days a week. In a company-wide email, Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi revealed that the full work-from-home option will only be given to select employees. Revealing the reason behind the push for work from office, she wrote, “There’s just no substitute for coming together in person.”

In the email, Cicconi wrote, “We’ve heard from Googlers that those who spend at least three days a week in the office feel more connected to other Googlers, and that this effect is magnified when teammates work from the same location. Of course, not everyone believes in ‘magical hallway conversations,’ but there’s no question that working together in the same room makes a positive difference.”

She further revealed that many of the products announced at the recent Google I/O 2023 were a result of in-person work. She added that there can be exceptions where employees cannot work from office. For instance, the poor air quality in Canada due to hundreds of wildfires.

She wrote, “Of course, there will be circumstances where you may not be able to come to the office, like this week’s air quality control warning in Canada and the U.S. East Coast—we always want you to look after yourself and take care of your health.”

In a statement to WSJ, a Google spokesperson said, “our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the best of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week. Now that we’re more than a year into this way of working, we’re formally integrating this approach into all of our workplace policies.”

Google is not the only big company pushing employees to return to work, Amazon is also one of them. Around 2,000 Amazon employees recently staged a walkout to protest against work-from-office mandates, mass layoffs, and climate change.

