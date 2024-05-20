Google CEO Sundar Pichai offers advice to Indian engineers, cites Aamir Khan's popular movie

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc., recently discussed the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India with content creator Varun Mayya. The interview, which took place at Google's headquarters after the annual I/O developer event, touched on AI's integration into the Indian market and the role of Indian engineers.

Pichai highlighted India's role in the global AI landscape. He expressed confidence in India's ability to influence global AI advancements. He noted that India is well-positioned to lead in AI innovation.

Pichai said, “I think India is well-positioned. For India this is the moment, India is an extraordinary base of developers, engineering talent. For them to understand this trend and build their applications that makes sense either for India or for the world from India. Both are exciting possibilities.”

During the conversation, Varun Mayya mentioned the competitive environment for young Indians aiming to join top tech firms like Google. He observed that while many candidates are smart, there is often a lack of emphasis on foundational knowledge. Pichai responded by stressing the importance of deep understanding over just acquiring knowledge.

He referenced a scene from the Bollywood movie '3 Idiots' to illustrate his point, emphasising that a profound comprehension of technology is crucial. Pichai encouraged aspiring engineers to focus on understanding core principles, which he believes will help them innovate and succeed in the fast-changing tech world.

Pichai said, "Real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way. Almost tempted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots. There's a scene in there where they ask Amir Khan the definition of a motor. There are two versions of where you describe what a motor is and there's a version where you actually understand what a motor is. So I view it the same way."

The discussion also covered the innovative uses of AI and the rise of startups in India, highlighting AI's potential to revolutionise various industries.

At Google I/O 2024, Pichai talked about the opportunities that technological advancements present to developing nations like India. He emphasised the potential for the country to catch up with or even surpass others through strategic use of AI technologies.