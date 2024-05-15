scorecardresearch
Business Today
Google I/O 2024: From Gemini 1.5 Flash to new AI features in Android, check out top announcements

Google I/O 2024: From Gemini 1.5 Flash to new AI features in Android, check out top announcements

Google unveils host of AI developments at I/O Keynote, including Firebase Genkit, LearnLM, AI quizzes on YouTube, and others. New tools promise to revolutionize learning, content interaction, and more.

Google Gemini

Google I/O is that time of year when the tech giant pulls the curtain back on its newest innovations, and this year's keynote was a fast-paced showcase especially rich in AI developments. Here’s a rundown of the key announcements you need to know:

Gemini AI Takes Over

Google’s Gemini AI technology is the most powerful now. The company revealed the new Gemini 1.5 Flas which is meant to work on-device with much better efficiency. Gemini is also extending its reach across various popular Google services:

Gemini in Gmail: Enhance email management with AI-powered search, summary, and drafting.
Gemini Live: Offers real-time voice interaction with AI on smartphones.
Gemini on Android and Google Maps: Enables deeper integration with Android apps and AI-driven content summarization for developers.

New Android AI features

Android is getting a new AI assistant powered by Gemini. It will be more contextually aware and will be able to see what's happening on your smartphone's screen to provide relevant feedback. Circle to Search feature is also expanding to other Android smartphones apart from just Pixel and Samsung devices. 

AI Chips and Search enhancements
Google’s next-gen Tensor Processing Units (TPU), named Trillium, promise significant performance upgrades. Additionally, Google’s search engine is getting an AI overhaul to maintain its competitive edge and improve user experience with AI-generated summaries.

AI Everywhere: LearnLM and More
The keynote emphasized AI's omnipresence at Google, with AI references tallying up to 121 mentions. Google introduced LearnLM, a set of AI models optimized for educational purposes, promising to revolutionize learning and teaching aids, particularly within Google Classroom.

YouTube Gets Smarter
YouTube is enhancing educational content interaction through AI-generated quizzes. This tool will allow viewers to engage more interactively with video content by asking questions or taking quizzes directly through the interface.

Bigger and Better: Gemma 2's Expansion
Responding to developer feedback, Google announced an addition to the Gemma model series—a 27-billion-parameter model set to debut in June, promising optimised performance for AI applications.

Smarter Play and Scam Detection
Google Play introduces a new immersive discovery feature, while Android will soon include a real-time scam detection tool to safeguard users during phone calls.

What's Next in AI?
Imagen 3: The latest iteration of Google’s image generation AI, promising more creativity and fewer errors.
Project IDX: Now in open beta, this browser-based development environment integrates more deeply with Google Maps and offers advanced debugging tools.
Veo: Google's new AI for creating detailed 1080p video clips from text prompts, signaling a step forward in AI-driven video production.

Published on: May 15, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
