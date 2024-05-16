iQOO Z9x launched in India with 6,000mAh battery at a starting price of Rs 12,999; check details

iQOO has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone, iQOO Z9x 5G, in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.72-inch LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, IP 64 rating for water and dust resistance and 8GB RAM. It will compete with the likes of Realme Narzo 70 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 13, and more.

iQOO Z9x India price, sale offers

iQOO Z9x 5G is launched in India in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. It comes in Storm Grey and Tornado Green colour variants.

iQOO Z9x will go on sale in India on May 21 across Amazon and iQOO India eStore. Customers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and an additional discount of Rs 600 on 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants.

iQOO Z9 x 5G specifications

iQOO Z9x 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB using the external microSD card. It runs on Android 14 based FuntouchOS 14.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8MP front facing camera. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

iQOO Z9x houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The newly launched smartphone also comes with IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. You will also get a USB Type C port for charging, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

