Google changes Android branding with 3D logo: A more modern and plush-looking droid

Google has unveiled a fresh redesign for its Android brand, opting for a capital "A" instead of the previous all-lowercase styling and introducing a 3D avatar for the bug droid logo. This overhaul not only abandons the lowercase format for "android" but also imbues the Android logo with more prominence by capitalising the "A," aligning it more closely with Google's own logo.

The company explained, “While we've added more curves and personality unique to Android, the new Android stylisation more closely mirrors Google's logo and creates a balance between the two."

These subtle yet impactful modifications to the Android typeface aim to better convey the connection between Android devices and Google's suite of applications and services. Google highlighted, "Our new visual elements draw inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand's colour palette while remaining versatile. The refreshed, dynamic robot now represents Android's interactions with individuals, communities, and cultural moments, adapting to reflect individual interests, personality, and context."

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Additionally, Google has revealed a complete transformation for the most recognisable non-human member of the Android community: the bug droid. This iconic element of the Android robot now boasts a three-dimensional appearance with significantly enhanced character. The company elaborated, "As a visual embodiment of our brand, we wanted the bug droid to exude the same dynamism as Android itself. We have also revamped the robot's overall appearance to ensure it seamlessly transitions between digital and real-world environments."

Users can anticipate encountering these fresh facets of the brand identity, including the updated logo and 3D bug droid, across Android devices and various platforms starting this year. Furthermore, Google is introducing several updates to its Android apps, such as a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility enhancements for the Lookup app.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it