Google Doodle celebrates Hamida Banu, India's first professional female wrestler

In its unique way of commemorating special days and people, Google Doodle on May 4 released the illustration of Hanid Banu known as India’s first professional female wrestler.

The Google Doodle prescription reads, “Hamida Banu was a trailblazer of her time, and her fearlessness is remembered throughout India and across the world. Outside of her sporting accomplishments, she will always be celebrated for staying true to herself."

Hamida Banu received worldwide recognition for her win in a wrestling match on this day in 1954, which lasted only 1 minute and 34 seconds. She defeated the famous wrestler Baba Pahalwan. Following the loss, he retired from professional wrestling.

Banu had gained international recognition in the sport. She was born in 1912 in Maharashtra, India. Banu started wrestling at a young age and quickly became known for her strength and skill in the sport.

In 1936, Banu represented India at the Berlin Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to compete in wrestling at the international level. Despite facing tough competition, she put up a strong fight and won the hearts of many with her determination and courage.

Banu's achievements paved the way for other women wrestlers in India and inspired a new generation of athletes to pursue their dreams in the sport. She remains a trailblazer in Indian wrestling history and is remembered as a pioneer for women in the sport.