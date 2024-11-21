Google Doodle celebrates lunar cycle with interactive game about the moon faces

Google has unveiled an interactive Doodle game to celebrate the end of November's Half Moon phase. This engaging feature allows users to learn about the lunar cycle in a fun and educational manner. The Doodle, displayed on 21 November, focuses on the phases of the moon as the final Half Moon of the month approaches. Users can explore these phases through a game designed to entertain and educate.

The game challenges players to match different moon phases to form a complete full moon pair. Participants aim to finish three levels by accurately pairing the phases. Successful completion of the challenge may lead to earning points and potential prizes. As players advance, they can unlock four wildcards by completing nine boards, adding an extra element of enjoyment.

Google's interactive Doodles are known for engaging users, and this lunar-themed game is no different. It effectively piques interest in the moon while providing an entertaining break for anyone visiting Google on the day.

Regarding lunar phases, the moon undergoes eight distinct phases in its cycle: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Third Quarter, and Waning Crescent. This cycle takes approximately 29.5 days to complete. The changing shape of the moon is due to its orbit around Earth and the reflection of sunlight on its surface, revealing different parts of the illuminated half.

It's interesting to note that full moons often have traditional names linked to seasons or agriculture, such as November's full moon, known as the Beaver Moon in some cultures. While one side of the moon always faces Earth due to synchronous rotation, both sides receive sunlight over the lunar cycle. The so-called "dark side" is merely the far side not visible from Earth.

The moon's phases also influence Earth's tides, with Full and New Moons causing higher tides, known as spring tides, and First and Third Quarter Moons resulting in smaller neap tides. A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter. Lunar eclipses, which happen only during a full moon, occur when Earth casts a shadow on the moon. Lastly, the term "blue moon" refers to the rare occurrence of a second full moon within a calendar month, though the moon does not actually change colour.

Next time you gaze at the night sky, try identifying these fascinating phases of the moon!