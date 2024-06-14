Google employee in Bengaluru reveals ‘biggest’ company perk that helps him save lot of money

A Google software engineer in Bengaluru has revealed how one of the company perks help him save a lot of money. Priyansh Agarwal posted that one of the best advantage of working at Google is that it provides free cab service to its employees.

He wrote, “Google provides cab service between office and home. It is one of the biggest perks in Bangalore. I live 12 km away from office and I never have to wait for an Uber/Ola/Rapido. It helps me save a lot of money too."

Agarwal is an IIT-Delhi alumni and has worked with Zomato and Goldman Sachs. He added that none of his previous employers provided this facility.

He added, “Of course other companies do that too. Since the companies that I have worked at previously didn’t provide this, it is new for me. This tweet in no way means that other companies don’t provide a similar service.”

Commenting on the post, one wrote, “Please refer me for a job at Google.” while another commented, “Reason No.5326 I would like to work at Google”. One user posted, “Le me reading this tweet going to office via metro.”

Some of the users stated that their company also offers the same facility. One user wrote, “The company where I work also provides cab service to employees. They charge 1400 per month for the people having more than 30k salary and for people getting salary less than 30k it's free. I think 1400 is extremely less considering that my office is beside International airport.” Several users revealed that companies like Qualcomm, Morgan Stanley, Samsung, Accenture and more also provide free cab service to its employees.

In addition to this, Google also has other facilities at offices like open spaces, flexible workstations, and recreational zones. As for the work-life balance, Daniel McKinnon who now works as a product manager at Meta revealed that Google is more suitable for employees who are looking for good “work-life balance” and job security.