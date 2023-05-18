Google introduces 30-second non-skippable ads for users who watch YouTube on TVs

At Brandcast 2023, YouTube announced that all its TV users will now see unskippable ads of 30 seconds on connected TVs. Earlier, viewers used to see two ads of 15 seconds each. In addition to this, the company also announced that users will now have an option to pause a video if they want to get more information about the video.

YouTube said that the reason it has decided on the 30-second ad is because longer form creative offers richer storytelling. “We’re bringing 30 second non-skips to YouTube Select on CTV. We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70 per cent of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen," said Google-owned YouTube.

The only way you can avoid these unskippable ads on YouTube is to buy its premium subscription. YouTube Premium in India will cost you Rs 139 per month, however, if you choose to opt for auto-renewal, it will cost you Rs 129 per month.

Apart from this, YouTube has also announced that viewers will be able to pause the videos to get more information. YouTube said: “We’re bringing new Pause experiences to CTV, so you can drive awareness or action by owning that unique interactive moment when people pause a video. This is seamless for viewers and allows them to learn more about your brand.”

For now, these features are just available in the US. However, they are expected to be rolled out for users in India soon.

YouTube also revealed that many advertisers are using Google AI to create interesting ads. Sony Electronics recently used Google AI to add relevant voice over their product ads and witnessed a 25 per cent lift in ad recall. Google said, “From endless iterations of your ads to videos trimmed or flipped for the right formats, Google AI helps businesses market at the speed of consumers.”

