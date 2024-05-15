Google is bringing these big AI features to Android phones, including a new Gemini assistant; check details

Google has introduced a series of new Android features for its millions of users. The features are mostly AI-driven and include some big changes. Google claims the new features are designed to improve user experience and even enhance security.

The new features include new Google Search abilities, a new AI assistant and an on-device AI model that can even run when you're not online.

1. AI-Powered search

The "Circle to Search" feature is being expanded to more Android device. The feature, according to Google, is available on over 100 million devices, with plans to expand further. This tool allows users to access AI-powered search instantly.

2. Gemini is the AI assistant

Android is introducing "Gemini," as the AI assistant that operates across all applications on your device. Google claims Gemini is designed to be context-aware, meaning it can understand the content you are interacting with and provide relevant assistance.

For example, if you’re watching a video, Gemini can answer questions about the specific content you’re viewing. Moreover, the upcoming "Gemini Nano" variant promises minimized latency and the ability to work offline, starting with Pixel devices later this year.

3. On-Device AI

Android is also boosting its on-device AI capabilities to better protect sensitive information stored on phones. Google claims this approach ensures that data processing happens locally on the device, enhancing security and privacy.

4. Real-time scam protection

Google is currently testing a feature that alerts users about potential scams as they happen. If you receive a scam call, the system can identify and warn you in real-time, helping you avoid potential fraud.

Later this year, Google claims Gemini is set to become even more adept at understanding context on-screen, which will likely make the AI assistant even more intuitive and helpful in everyday interactions.

