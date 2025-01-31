Google is asking some employees from Pixel, Android, Chrome teams to leave voluntarily; here's why

Google has introduced a voluntary severance program for employees in its Platform and Devices division, which includes teams working on Android, Pixel hardware, and Chrome. The move comes nearly a year after the company merged these teams into a single unit under Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh.

In an internal memo sent on Thursday, Osterloh announced the program, which allows US-based employees in the division to leave the company with a severance package. The existence of the memo was first reported by 9to5Google and later confirmed by TechCrunch.

A Google spokesperson stated that the program follows last year’s restructuring and aims to ensure that all remaining employees are “deeply committed” to the company’s mission, focusing on “speed and efficiency” in product development.

The restructuring of Google’s hardware and software teams was part of a broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply into its products. Since then, Google’s AI platform, Gemini, has become a core feature across its ecosystem. It recently replaced Google Assistant on Pixel devices and played a key role in the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 smartphone earlier this month.

Divisions affected

The voluntary exit program applies to employees working on several Google products and services, including:

• Android

• Chrome & ChromeOS

• Pixel

• Fitbit

• Nest

• Google One

• Google Photos

However, Google’s AI and Search divisions are not impacted by the program.

The announcement comes amid a wave of restructuring across the tech industry. On Wednesday, Amazon confirmed layoffs in its communications and corporate responsibility divisions, joining other major tech firms that have been reducing staff in recent months.