Google launches ‘Flight Deals’ AI tool for flexible travellers in India, US and Canada

Google has unveiled Flight Deals, an AI-driven search feature designed for travellers who prioritise savings and flexibility. Available within Google Flights, the new tool allows users to simply describe their travel preferences, leaving the AI to find the best matching offers.

Instead of adjusting dates, destinations and filters manually, travellers can enter prompts like “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only” or “10 day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.” The AI will then analyse the request, tap into Google’s real-time flight data, and deliver relevant options from hundreds of airlines and booking platforms.

“What makes Flight Deals unique is that it uses Google’s advanced AI to understand the nuances of what you’re looking for and identify matching destinations,” said Jade Kessler, Product Manager for Google Flights. “Then, it’ll tap into real-time Google Flights data to quickly show you relevant, up-to-date options.”

The feature is launching in beta across the U.S., Canada and India over the coming week. Users can access it directly via the Flight Deals page or through the top-left menu on Google Flights.

Google emphasised that the original Google Flights will remain available and continue to improve, with new options such as excluding basic economy fares for trips within the U.S. and Canada.

With Flight Deals, Google aims to make trip planning faster, more personalised and more affordable for flexible travellers.