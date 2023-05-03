Google, Microsoft, OpenAI CEOs called to AI safety meeting at White House

Top executives from major technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and other high-ranking officials from the Biden administration to discuss pressing issues related to artificial intelligence (AI). The White House official who confirmed the meeting emphasized President Joe Biden's expectation that companies must prioritize the safety of their products before making them available to the public.

Concerns about the rapid growth of AI technology centre around issues such as privacy violations, bias, and the potential proliferation of scams and misinformation. Back in April, US President Joe Biden acknowledged that it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous but underscored that technology companies have a responsibility to ensure that their products are safe. “Social media has already demonstrated the harm that powerful technologies can do without the right safeguards,” he added.

As concerns over the impact of AI on national security and education grow, the administration has been actively seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems. Recently, deputies from the White House Domestic Policy Council and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a blog post warning about the serious risks that AI can pose to workers.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will be attended by senior officials from the administration, including Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The rapid growth of AI technology has attracted attention from lawmakers, with some advocating for increased government oversight.

