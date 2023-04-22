Google parent company Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai receives Rs 1,854 crore compensation amid cost-cutting

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately $226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, according to a securities filing released on Friday. The figure is more than 800 times the median pay earned by Alphabet employees.

The company's filing revealed that Pichai's compensation included stock awards worth around $218 million (approximately Rs 1,788 crore). This news has raised eyebrows as Alphabet has been actively cutting jobs worldwide. In January 2022, the Mountain View-based company announced its plans to eliminate 12,000 positions globally, which equates to 6 per cent of its workforce.

The high pay gap between Pichai and Alphabet's median worker has sparked concerns about income inequality and fair compensation practices. Some have criticised the company's prioritisation of executive pay over the welfare of its employees. In recent months, there have been several instances of employee protests against layoffs in Alphabet's various offices worldwide.

In early April, hundreds of Google employees in London staged a walkout protesting the company's plans to cut jobs. Similarly, in March 2022, employees at Google's Zurich offices walked out following the announcement of layoffs that affected over 200 workers. These incidents have highlighted the growing unrest among Alphabet employees regarding the company's handling of job cuts.

