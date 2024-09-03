Google Pay unveils UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and more new features

Google Pay, the popular UPI payments app, announced a range of new features at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024. These upcoming functionalities aim to enhance user experience and streamline transactions within the app.

"These functionalities will bring ease, convenience, and simplicity to the way users interact with payments and finance instruments," Google stated in a blog post detailing the new features.

Key Features Announced

UPI Circle: A new feature from NPCI that allows UPI users to delegate payment capabilities to trusted individuals, even if they don't have a bank account. This feature offers both Partial and Full Delegation options, providing flexibility for users.

UPI Vouchers (eRupi): Support for eRupi, a direct benefit transfer (DBT) feature, will be added to Google Pay. This enables users to generate prepaid vouchers linked to mobile numbers for digital payments, even without a linked bank account.

Clickpay QR Scan: A new bill payment feature that allows users to scan customised QR codes within the app to pay their bills seamlessly.

Prepaid Utility Payments: Users will be able to discover and make recurring payments for prepaid utility bills directly within Google Pay, simplifying bill management.

Tap & Pay with RuPay Cards: RuPay cardholders will be able to add their cards to Google Pay and use tap-to-pay functionality with NFC-enabled smartphones.

UPI Lite Autopay: UPI Lite accounts will gain an auto-top-up feature, ensuring users always have sufficient balance for transactions.