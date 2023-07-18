scorecardresearch
Google Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals launch timeline, chipset and more details

Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to launch in October this year.

Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched in India at Rs 84,999 Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched in India at Rs 84,999

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 8 series that might include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone series is likely to launch after Apple iPhone 15 series. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the Pixel 8 series might launch in October this year. In addition to this, the tipster has also revealed the key details of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro handset.

Google Pixel 8 series expected specifications 

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset and a Titan chip. It might offer 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It is expected to feature an 11MP selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to come with a new temperature sensor.

Pixel 8 Pro is expected to run on Android 14. It might house a 4,950 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.  

Google Pixel 8 expected pricing

In another tweet, Brar reveals that Pixel 8 might be priced at $649 (approx Rs 53, 450) or $699 (approx Rs 57,570). Notably, Pixel 7 was launched in India at Rs 59,999. Hence, Pixel 8 is expected to launch under Rs 60,000 in India.

Notably, there are no details of Pixel 8 Pro online as of now. Pixel 7 Pro was launched at Rs 84,999 in India.  It is expected to that expected price of the smartphone will surface soon as we move closer to the launch.

Published on: Jul 18, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
