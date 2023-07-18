Google Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals launch timeline, chipset and more details

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 8 series that might include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone series is likely to launch after Apple iPhone 15 series. Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the Pixel 8 series might launch in October this year. In addition to this, the tipster has also revealed the key details of the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro handset.

Google Pixel 8 series expected specifications

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset and a Titan chip. It might offer 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is likely to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 8 Pro



- 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz

- Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip

- 12GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)

- Selfie: 11MP

- Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP

- Android 14

- 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging



Launch: October — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023

For photography, Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It is expected to feature an 11MP selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to come with a new temperature sensor.

Pixel 8 Pro is expected to run on Android 14. It might house a 4,950 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

Google Pixel 8 expected pricing

In another tweet, Brar reveals that Pixel 8 might be priced at $649 (approx Rs 53, 450) or $699 (approx Rs 57,570). Notably, Pixel 7 was launched in India at Rs 59,999. Hence, Pixel 8 is expected to launch under Rs 60,000 in India.

Notably, there are no details of Pixel 8 Pro online as of now. Pixel 7 Pro was launched at Rs 84,999 in India. It is expected to that expected price of the smartphone will surface soon as we move closer to the launch.

