scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google's Gemini AI app sees a 32% drop in downloads in one month

Feedback

Google's Gemini AI app sees a 32% drop in downloads in one month

Google's new AI chatbot, Gemini, is losing popularity due to accuracy issues and user trust concerns. Analyst Edith Reads from Stocklytics.com noted a 32% drop in downloads since its peak in May.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, announces a regulatory settlement entailing a $1.1 billion return to customers and payment of fines. Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, announces a regulatory settlement entailing a $1.1 billion return to customers and payment of fines.

Google's new AI chatbot, Gemini, is losing popularity just months after its launch. According to Stocklytics.com, Gemini’s downloads fell by over 32% from its peak in May, showing a big drop in interest.

Analyst Edith Reads from Stocklytics.com noted that errors in Gemini’s responses have damaged user trust. These issues make it hard for Gemini to compete with established chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Related Articles

When Gemini launched, it had over 555,000 downloads by February 2024. However, by March, downloads dropped to 141,296 and then to just over 125,000 in April.

Despite a brief recovery in May with 720,630 downloads, June saw a sharp decline to 493,051 downloads. This shows the challenges Google faces in keeping users interested.

Several issues have hurt Gemini's popularity:

Inaccurate Responses: The AI has given incorrect information, such as suggesting glue in a pizza recipe and recommending eating rocks for nutrients.

Image Service Errors: The AI showed historically inaccurate images, like depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as people of colour, leading Google to suspend its image service in February.

These problems have raised serious concerns about Google’s testing process for the technology.

Professor Dame Wendy Hall, a computer science expert, said Google seemed to have rushed the launch of Gemini to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. She suggested that the company might not have tested it thoroughly.

Google's Gemini AI faces big challenges in regaining user trust and competing in the crowded AI chatbot market. Fixing the accuracy issues will be crucial for the app's future success.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 19, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement