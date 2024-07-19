Google's Gemini AI app sees a 32% drop in downloads in one month

Google's new AI chatbot, Gemini, is losing popularity just months after its launch. According to Stocklytics.com, Gemini’s downloads fell by over 32% from its peak in May, showing a big drop in interest.

Analyst Edith Reads from Stocklytics.com noted that errors in Gemini’s responses have damaged user trust. These issues make it hard for Gemini to compete with established chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Related Articles

When Gemini launched, it had over 555,000 downloads by February 2024. However, by March, downloads dropped to 141,296 and then to just over 125,000 in April.

Despite a brief recovery in May with 720,630 downloads, June saw a sharp decline to 493,051 downloads. This shows the challenges Google faces in keeping users interested.

Several issues have hurt Gemini's popularity:

Inaccurate Responses: The AI has given incorrect information, such as suggesting glue in a pizza recipe and recommending eating rocks for nutrients.

Image Service Errors: The AI showed historically inaccurate images, like depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as people of colour, leading Google to suspend its image service in February.

These problems have raised serious concerns about Google’s testing process for the technology.

Professor Dame Wendy Hall, a computer science expert, said Google seemed to have rushed the launch of Gemini to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. She suggested that the company might not have tested it thoroughly.

Google's Gemini AI faces big challenges in regaining user trust and competing in the crowded AI chatbot market. Fixing the accuracy issues will be crucial for the app's future success.