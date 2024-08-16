Happy Rakshabandhan 2024: Top tech gifts to buy under Rs 2,000 for your sister

Rakshabandhan is on August 19 this year. If you are still planning what to buy for your sister, here is a list of top tech gifts on a budget that you can buy. We have previously revealed lists for tech gifts with no budget-bar and tech gifts under Rs 5,000. If you want a more budget-friendly tech gift, check out the list below.

Top tech gifts for Rakhi under Rs 2,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds offers a balanced sound profile, good battery life, and comfortable fit. The 4-mic setup ensures clear calls, and the IP55 rating provides protection against water and dust. It comes in Deep Grey, Triple Blue and Misty Grey and is priced at Rs 1,999.

bOAt Lunar Prime smartwatch

Priced at Rs 1,999, bOAt Lunar Prime smartwatch comes with a 1.45-inch AMOLED display. It offers Bluetooth calling, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring. With IP67 water resistance, it's suitable for daily use. Other features include 700+ active modes, menstrual tracking, and up to 7 days of battery life.

Xiaomi Pocket powerbank

Priced at Rs 1,699, Xiaomi Pocket powerbank packs a 10000mAh capacity into a compact size. It supports 22.5W fast charging for both input and output, ensuring quick charge times. The built-in Type-C cable adds convenience.

Portronics SoundDrum Bluetooth speaker

Portronics SoundDrum is a 20W portable Bluetooth speaker. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that is claimed to offer 6-7 hours of battery life. It will also come with in-built mic and AUX In Port. In terms of materials, it is made from fabric, Plastic and Silicone. As for the weight, it is 740gm.

JioTag bluetooth tracker

Jio AirTag is a tracking device launched by Jio, designed to help users locate personal items like keys, wallets, and bags. The compact tag can be attached to various belongings, and its real-time location can be monitored using a dedicated mobile app. It is priced at Rs 1,499 in India.

JBL Tune 510BT headphones

JBL TUNE 510BT are wireless on-ear headphones known for their powerful JBL Pure Bass sound. They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity, they also support hands-free calls and voice assistant integration.