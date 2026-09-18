iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: 3 big reasons to consider Apple’s next flagship iPhones

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI bring the company’s AI capabilities to the Pro models, while Dynamic Island continues to be part of the display experience alongside ProMotion and an Always-On display. The camera system also gets a major change with a variable aperture on the 48MP Fusion Main camera, giving you more control over how you capture photos and videos.

1. Apple Intelligence and Siri AI

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are among the key software features of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Siri AI is designed to work more like a conversational assistant, allowing you to ask questions naturally, brainstorm ideas and get information from the web. It can also understand personal context, helping you find a particular photo, email or note on your iPhone without manually searching for it.

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Siri AI can also take actions across apps, such as editing a message or adding a song to a playlist. If you frequently write emails or messages, it can generate drafts, rewrite text, proofread it and adjust the tone based on what you ask.

2. Dynamic Island and ProMotion display

The display is another reason to consider the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Both models feature ProMotion technology, an Always-On display and Dynamic Island. ProMotion is designed for smoother motion, while the Always-On display keeps information visible without requiring you to fully wake the screen. Dynamic Island adds an interactive element around the front camera area.

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3. Variable-aperture 48MP camera

The biggest hardware highlight is the 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, featuring a 48MP Fusion Main with variable aperture, 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide and 48MP Fusion Telephoto. The main camera supports f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4.0 aperture options.

You also get Pro controls, 24MP and 48MP high-resolution photos, Photographic Styles 3, Dolby Vision up to 4K at 120fps, Smart focus tracking, improved low-light video, macro photography and next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control. The 18MP Centre Stage front camera adds tap-to-zoom and rotate, Dual Capture, ultra-stabilised video and Centre Stage for photos and video calls. Optical zoom options include 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x and 8x.