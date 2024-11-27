Honda to unveil first electric Activa scooter today: Key features that you can expect

Honda is set to unveil its first electric scooter for the Indian market, the Activa Electric, today. This much-anticipated launch is expected to bring several innovative features to the table.

One of the key highlights of the Activa Electric is its swappable battery system. The scooter will come with two removable batteries, allowing users to charge them conveniently at home or in the office. This eliminates the need for dedicated charging points in parking areas. Additionally, Honda plans to introduce battery swapping stations, enabling users to replace a drained battery with a fully charged one in a matter of seconds.

The top variant of the Activa Electric will feature a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, offering functionalities like navigation and music controls. Meanwhile, the lower variants will include a basic LCD screen focusing on essential features.

Riders will have the option to choose between two riding modes: Standard and Sport. The Standard Mode is designed for efficiency, with a slower throttle response to maximize range. On the other hand, the Sport Mode provides quicker acceleration and potentially a higher top speed, although it may reduce the overall range.

The Activa Electric is expected to offer a range of 104 km per charge, positioning it competitively against other electric scooters like the Vida V1 and Ather Rizta. This makes it a viable option for urban commuters.

Entering a competitive market, the Activa Electric will face rivals such as the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Series, Ather Rizta, and Vida V1. However, with its swappable batteries and Honda's strong brand reputation, the Activa Electric is poised to make a significant impact in the growing electric scooter segment.