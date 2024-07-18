Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro with 50MP triple rear camera setup launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Honor 200 series that includes Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro launched in India today. The Honor 200 Pro comes with highlighting features like a 50MP triple rear camera setup, support for 100W fast charging and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will go on sale in India on Amazon.

Related Articles

Honor 200 series India price, availability, sale offers

Honor 200 is launched in India in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 34,999. It comes in Black and Moonlight White colour options.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount, a Rs 2,000 bank offer and a coupon discount or free gifts worth Rs 2,000.

Honor 200 Pro is launched in one storage variant. The 12 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. It comes in Black and Ocean Cyan colour variants.

Buyers will get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI, and SBI credit cards along with Rs 2,000 coupon discount.

Honor 200 Pro series will go on sale in India on July 20 across Amazon and offline retail partners.

Honor 200 Pro specifications

Honor 200 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Floating Display that offers 4,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS.

In terms of camera, Honor 200 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. As for selfies, it comes with a dual selfie camera that includes a 50MP Portrait selfie camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone houses a 5,200 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 66W wireless charging.

Honor 200 specifications

Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz display. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. All the other specifications of the handset are the same as the Honor 200 Pro specifications.