Honor 200 series to launch in India today: How to watch it live, expected price, specs, and more

Honor 200 series that includes Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will launch in India today. The highlights of the Honor 200 Pro include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 7.7 mm in thickness, a 120Hz FHD+ Quad-Curved screen, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 5,200 mAh battery. The smartphones will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

Honor 200 series launch: How to watch it live

The Honor 200 series launch will begin at 12.30 pm IST in India today. To watch it live, you can tap on the livestream link embedded below or visit the company’s social media handles and YouTube page.

Honor 200 series expected specifications

Honor 200 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate while the Pro model might feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ Quad curved display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC while the Pro model is likely to come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Both handsets are likely to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. They will run on MagicOS based on Android 14.

Take a sneak peak into the exclusive media preview of the all-new HONOR 2005G Series. Exciting times ahead! Launching tomorrow at 12pm. Stay Tuned!



For photography, both smartphones will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The Honor 200 will come with a 50MP selfie camera while the Pro model will come with a 50MP dual selfie camera.

In terms of battery, both Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will house a 5,200 mAh battery that might support 100 W fast charging.

They will come in Moonlight White, Blue and Black colour options.

Honor 200 series expected India price

As per the pricing in global markets, Honor 200 is launched at a starting price of EUR 499 (approx Rs 45,999) while Honor 200 Pro is launched at EUR 699 (approx Rs 63,500). The India price is yet to be revealed today.