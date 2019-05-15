Honor Days sale on Amazon India: Get discounts on Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor View 20 and more

The HonorDays sale is live on Amazon India and will go on till Friday, May 17. The Honor Days Sale started on Monday, May 13. The deals have been announced for Honor 8X, Honor Play, Honor 10 Lite, Hoor 9 Lite, Honor 9n, Honor 7c, Honor 8c and Honor View 20. During the sale period, buyers can also get an Honor Band 4 at just Rs 2,099. Meanwhile, customers can win Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay balance cashback on Honor View 20 and Rs 1,000 cashback on Honor Play. ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of Honor smartphones.

Amazon Honor Days sale: Some of the premium smartphone deals on Amazon are:

Honor View 20: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at Rs 37,999 down from Rs 42,999. No Cost EMI offer is also available on major credit and debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay EMI. 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card is also available.

Honor 9N: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Honor 9N is available for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 13,999. Similarly, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is listed for Rs 11,999, down from its original price of Rs 17,999.

Honor 8X: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Honor 8X is available for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999 during the Honor Days sale. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 14,999.

Honor Play: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Honor Play is available for Rs 13,999, down from Rs 19,999 during the Honor Days sale. Similarly, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the mid-range beast is priced at Rs 15,999.

Honor 9 Lite and Honor 10 Lite: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Honor 9 Lite is priced at Rs 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs 14,999. There is also an additional discount of RS 1,000 on exchange. Honor 10 Lite's 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, down from its Rs 13,999.

