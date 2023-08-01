Honor Pad X9 tablet with 120Hz 2K display and hi-res audio hits Indian market

Honor has unveiled its latest tablet, the Honor Pad X9, in the Indian market, aiming to surpass the success of its predecessor, the Honor Pad X8, which made its debut in September 2022.

One of the most noticeable improvements is the display. The Honor Pad X9 boasts an 11.5-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It is equipped with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother visuals and fluid navigation. Additionally, it features a peak brightness level of 400 nits.

Under the hood, the Honor Pad X9 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moving on to the camera department, the Honor Pad X9 features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. While the tablet is not primarily designed for photography, these cameras serve well for video calls, scanning documents, and occasional snapshots.

One of the standout features of the Honor Pad X9 is its massive 7,250mAh battery. This high-capacity battery, combined with 22.5W wired fast-charging support, promises extended battery life and quick recharging times. Honor claims that users can enjoy up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

In terms of audio capabilities, the Honor Pad X9 comes equipped with six Cinematic Surround Speakers, delivering Hi-Res audio.

Connectivity options on the tablet include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also supports multi-window and multi-screen collaboration features, making it a versatile device for multitasking and productivity on the go.

The Honor Pad X9 boasts an incredibly sleek and lightweight design, weighing only 499 grams and measuring 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm.

The Honor Pad X9 is available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs. 14,499 in India. It is currently open for pre-orders, with the official sale commencing on August 2, exclusively on Amazon. Early buyers will be delighted to receive a Rs 500 discount and a complimentary Honor Flip cover.

