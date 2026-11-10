Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Washing dishes at 15, ruling AI boom at 60: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang journey before building the $4 trillion empire

Washing dishes at 15, ruling AI boom at 60: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang journey before building the $4 trillion empire

Nvidia's journey did not begin in a technology lab or a corporate office. It started with an idea discussed over a restaurant table, where three engineers saw an opportunity in computer graphics.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Washing dishes at 15, ruling AI boom at 60: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang journey before building the $4 trillion empireJensen Huang returns to Denny's, where he and Nvidia's co-founders discussed their business idea.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's connection with Denny's has an interesting link to the company's early days. The restaurant where he once worked as a teenager eventually became the meeting place where he and two future co-founders discussed building a company around a new kind of computer chip. That idea would go on to shape Nvidia's business and its position in the global technology industry.

Advertisement

Now, the restaurant chain has marked that connection with a permanent tribute at its East San Jose outlet. The recognition brings the spotlight back to a lesser-known chapter of Nvidia's history, when its founders were still figuring out what kind of company they wanted to build.

MUST READ | Who could be Nvidia's next CEO? Jensen Huang reveals where he hopes to find his successor

How a meeting at Denny's led to Nvidia

Huang's association with Denny's dates back to 1978, when he was 15 and took his first job as a dishwasher. He was later promoted to busboy. Recalling those days in a March 2024 interview with Stanford Graduate School of Business, Huang said he worked efficiently and never left or returned to his station empty-handed.

Advertisement

His connection with the restaurant took a different turn in 1993. According to Nvidia's blog post, Huang met Sun Microsystems employees Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem at one of Denny's popular locations in Northern California.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia uncertain as Yale professor puts CEO job chances at 50-50

The three discussed developing a chip that could deliver realistic 3D graphics on personal computers. Malachowsky and Priem wanted to leave Sun Microsystems and encouraged Huang to work with them on starting a company.

Huang later explained that the idea was to solve computing problems that ordinary computers, relying on general-purpose processing, could not handle. That became Nvidia's original mission.

Denny's gives Nvidia's founders' meeting a permanent tribute

Advertisement

Huang and Denny's CEO Kelli Valade unveiled a commemorative plaque at the exact corner booth where the three discussed their business idea. The restaurant has dedicated it as "the booth that launched a $1 trillion company".

Denny's has also added a special menu item, Nvidia Breakfast Bytes, in Huang's honour. Introduced last year, it features four sausage links wrapped in buttermilk silver dollar pancakes and dipped in maple syrup, his favourite way of eating the dish.

Valade said the restaurant was honoured to have played a role in Nvidia's journey from an early idea to a global AI powerhouse.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more