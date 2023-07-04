HPE to manufacture high-volume servers in India, eyes $1 billion worth production in 5 years

US-headquartered Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will soon commence manufacturing in India, and the company intends to produce high-volume servers worth $1 billion in the first five years. These high-runner servers will be manufactured at the VVDN Technologies plant in Manesar in Haryana. HPE says this manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, said: “India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation—and now, manufacturing. Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy. We are proud to build on our strong presence by establishing a manufacturing operation in this important country.”

Som Satsangi, SVP and managing director of HPE India, along with Puneet Agarwal, CEO of VVDN Technologies, met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, in this regard.

“We welcome HPE’s decision to start their manufacturing line in India, as it will enhance domestic production capacities,” Vaishnaw said. “The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem.”

HPE’s largest workforce outside the United States is in India, which includes over 4,000 scientists, engineers, and members of the research teams based out of HPE’s R&D hub at its Bengaluru campus.

Back in 2019, HPE announced an investment of $500 million over five years in India to grow its operations and team in India. Since then, it has created 2,000 net new jobs in India and invested in multiple new campuses and offices, the company said.

HPE’s announcement comes two months after Cisco announced its manufacturing plans in the country to broaden its global supply chain and is expected to generate $1 billion in total revenue, including exports.