Hyundai launches EXTER CNG Duo model at Rs 8.50 lakh: Check all variants, prices, other details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, a new entry-level SUV with dual-cylinder CNG technology. The starting price is Rs 8,50,300. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo is available in three variants: S, SX, and EXTER Knight SX, all powered by a 1.2-liter Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new SUV offers features like a smart electric sunroof, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, fully automatic temperature control, a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, and advanced safety features such as 6 airbags, TPMS highline, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist control.

The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg (ARAI Tested) and is equipped with a company-fitted CNG system. The integrated electronic control unit ensures a smooth transition between petrol and CNG modes.

The engine offers a maximum power of 50.5 kW (69 PS) and a torque of 95.2 Nm. The SUV is designed to provide ample boot space, enhancing comfort and convenience for travelers. Hyundai assures maximum safety with a 3-year warranty on the CNG system.

The ex-showroom pricing for the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo:

-S - Rs 8,50,300,

-SX - Rs 9,23,300

-EXTER Knight SX - Rs 9,38,200.



Tarun Garg of Hyundai Motor India Limited highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable mobility and innovative solutions. He claimed that since its launch in 2023, the Hyundai EXTER has sold over 93,000 units, reflecting strong customer demand.