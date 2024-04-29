Google reportedly fires entire Python team: Are Python developers still relevant in the age of AI?

Google has reportedly handed pink slips to its entire Python team in the US. But should it cause fear among the python developers across the industry? Studies suggest otherwise. As per a 2023 Developer Skills Report by HackerRank, Python is one of the most in-demand programming language globally.

The programming language is used by data scientists to analyse large datasets and extract insights, web developers use it to build server-side web applications and automate web scrapping tasks. Python is also used by machine learning engineers to design train and deploy machine learning models. The programming language can also help in automating repetitive tasks and improving their efficiency.

This suggests a continuing need for Python developers across various industries. According to a report by GitHub, Python remains the second most-used programming language on that platform. Developer adoption in general is on the rise in Europe with year-on-year growth in the number of developers in Spain at 25 per cent, 22 per cent in Germany, Italy, and France and 24 per cent in Portugal using the language.

Python developers in the era of AI

Since we are at the cusp of an AI revolution, many do fear that AI might take away their jobs, however, that may not be the reality for all. Machine learning, which is a core part of AI relies heavily on Python. The Python libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch provide pre-built functions for AI tasks. The programming language is a huge pillar in AI development cycle.

While Python developers will see a shift in the type of work like focusing more on making AI models or integrating AI into existing systems, their skills will still remain relevant and crucial in the industry. According to The Next Web, all the Big Tech companies along with others like Intel, IBM, Netflix, Facebook and Spotify use Python as their primary language. YouTube is also written in Python and is one of four main languages deployed at Google.

As for the Google layoffs, a report by Free Press Journal has revealed that the Sundar Pichai-led company has fired its entire Python team for ‘cheap’ labour. As per the report, Google plans to hire cheaper labour outside the United States, maybe Munich, Germany, to reduce costs for the company.

The US Python team reportedly had less than 10 members who were responsible for overseeing a large part of the Python ecosystem at Google. Their work included maintaining a stable version of Python at Google, updating thousands of third-party packages, and developing a typechecker.

