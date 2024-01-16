‘I just bought a house’: Employee shares emotional video of getting laid off

Chloe Shih, a product lead at the popular chat platform Discord, has shared a video capturing the moment she was laid off amidst the company's latest job cuts. Discord, which announced a 17% reduction in its workforce, affecting approximately 170 employees across various departments, cited over-hiring as the primary reason for this decision.

The internal memo obtained by The Verge revealed that Discord's CEO, Jason Citron, addressed the issue at an all-hands meeting on January 11. Citron attributed the necessity for layoffs to the rapid growth and a fivefold increase in the workforce since 2020.

In the video posted on X, Shih compared the experience to a breakup over text, expressing her shock and disappointment. Notably, she mentioned in the clip, "I just bought a house too!"

The video also featured the email Shih received from the company, stating, "Dear Chloe, it is with heavy hearts that we inform you that your role has been impacted by our company-wide reduction-in-force, and your employment with Discord is ending."

In a parallel development, a senior software engineer at Google, Kevin Bourrillion, with almost two decades of service, shared his experience of being laid off as part of the recent job cuts at the tech giant. Google confirmed the reduction of several hundred jobs across hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant teams.

Bourrillion announced on a social media platform, "End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I’d been laid off overnight."

Also Read

Popular messaging service Discord lays off 17% of its employees

Apple Vision Pro headset pre-orders and availability announced: See dates and more details

Apple expands ‘Find My’ network limit to 32 devices; quick guide on how to use it